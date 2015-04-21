NYC Uncovered : Gregory Lowe’s Picks

Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business share their favorite hometown restaurants, bars, shops, and activities in our new series in partnership with Aloft Hotels, Destinations Uncovered.

Miss Lily’s is my favorite Jamaican restaurant. Located in Soho the scene is hip and filled with downtown NYC crowd and vibe. When you go try the jerk salmon but make sure you get the corn on the cob on the side. 132 W. Houston Street New York, NY 10012

Sweet Chick

Sweet Chick is the spot for chicken and waffles. After moving to NYC from LA I couldn’t find anything that compared to Roscoes House of Chicken and Waffles until I discovered Sweet Chick. Located in the Lower East Side it’s a great place to grab brunch on a Sunday. 178 Ludlow Street New York, NY 10002 ; Brooklyn Location: 164 Bedford Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11211

Need I say more about the most famous venue in the world? From comedy shows to concerts and even to see the Knicks, you can find me in a suite or on the floor enjoying the festivities. 4 Pennslyvania Plaza New York, NY 10001

NeueHouse is little known in the city but it’s the place I call my “work home”. Located at 25th and Park NeueHouse is a private work space where you can find trendy, fashionable, jet setting entrepreneurs working away and closing deals. 110 E. 25th Street New York, NY 10010