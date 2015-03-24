OK Go Made A Typically Crazy Video For A Chinese Furniture Company

The band OK Go is known for its visually ambitious videos, among other non-traditional creative endeavors–like having their last album Hungry Ghosts translated to be stored in DNA .

Now the band has taken two songs from that album to collaborate with Chinese furniture retailer Red Star Macalline. Using visuals inspired by the video for “The Writings on the Wall” with a remix of “I Won’t Let You Down,” the band managed to create a fun, original (if optically confusing) commercial. They also filmed an intro to the spot for their fans, and declared on Twitter that soon everyone will be adapting their artistic concepts in the name of Chinese consumerism.