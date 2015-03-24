See How Disney’s Famous Logo Has Changed Through The Years

You know it so well: A cascading beacon of light reveals the slitted silhouette of a castle. There’s a bright flash with one of the most recognizable signatures ever, and, for a finishing touch, a shooting arc against the blue backdrop.





It’s the Walt Disney Pictures intro, something that every kid (and every parent) has undoubtedly seen–but which version have you seen?

1985’s The Black Cauldron is the first Disney motion picture to use the now ubiquitous intro. And according to a recent video from YouTuber Ethan Jones, the first variation of the Disney intro was featured 10 years after The Black Cauldron with Toy Story. Ever since, your favorite Disney flicks have been remixing the castle, catering it specifically to the movie.





Jones goes through what he says are all the films since that have had custom intros, stopping with 2014’s Into the Woods, as none of the more recent films were yet available digitally when he created the montage.