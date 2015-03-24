This Sweater Made Of Human Hair Is Totally Gay

Use of the word “gay” as a derogatory term is still more common than one might think. A brief look at YouTube comments will attest to that. Now check out #TheGaySweater.

The Canadian Center for Gender and Sexual Diversity and agency Saatchi & Saatchi Toronto have launched a new campaign aiming to help people think twice before using the G-word to describe songs, clothes, or anything else by creating a sweater made from hair donated by more than 100 people in the LGBT community. The point: that since the garment is literally made of biomaterial from gay people, it’s the only thing that anyone should be calling gay. The sweater will make its debut during Toronto Fashion Week, while a campaign site includes a social media hub and educational materials for educators to promote LGBT acceptance.





While the campaign’s point is taken, we still think no one should call a sweater made of human hair gay. But it’s totally cool to call it a bit gross.