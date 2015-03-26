The Real Reason You’re Skimping On Sleep

When people feel sleep-deprived, they point fingers at many things: long hours and work stress; young kids; travel. All of these may play a role, but if you keep track of your time for a week, and you may discover a hidden culprit: how much me time you have (or lack).

I recently saw a log from a public sector lawyer with two elementary school-aged kids. When she kept a time log for me in 2014, she found that she averaged just over seven hours of sleep per day, but only because she slept for nine hours on Saturday. Most days she logged less than seven hours. It didn’t feel like enough, and led to some serious snooze-button issues in the morning. “The log pointed out more clearly what I already knew,” she told me. “I have been trading sleep for TV and computer time at night.”

After her early-rising husband and kids went to bed, she would stay up for hours. Often, she did the laundry first, then finally she’d start playing Sudoku or doing other me-time activities. She liked this quiet time she had to herself, but then she paid for it the next morning.

This pattern is common. For her book The Fringe Hours: Making Time For You, Jessica Turner surveyed more than 2,000 women, and found that 88% of those who had kids went to bed after their children, and close to 80% of respondents reported doing “me time” activities at night.

You can cling to this sleeplessness-enabled sliver of enjoyable time, or you can make some big changes.

Net result? Forty percent were going to bed after 11 p.m. As Turner notes, what happens is that after people get their kids to bed, they do chores or work first (see “The Post-Bedtime Ritual Of Successful Working Parents“). “After these tasks are complete, then they spend time on themselves, which leads to not getting enough sleep,” she says.