Infographic: What Do Those Flowers You Bought Really Mean?

Sometimes, a bouquet of flowers is filled with more than just well wishes. Historically, different flowers have symbolized different messages for various cultures, from romance to jealousy to grief. Now that it’s spring and all those flowers are beginning to bloom around us, make sure you know what you’re telling people when you bring them a bundle of blossoms.





It must be noted that different flowers have different meanings in different parts of the world: A yellow rose doesn’t mean the same thing in the Western world as it does in Japan, for instance. And in Russia, the number of flowers in a bouquet carries a special weight.

Browse some of the hidden meanings of tulips, geraniums, and more in the graphic below. Just in case you weren’t sure which variety of blooms to get that amicable ex-lover.

–Shaunacy Ferro