La La Anthony’s Power Playbook: Lessons On Success, From A Woman Who Wins At Life

“It was a coincidence!” she says, laughing. “You know, I just found that so funny. One day, I was like, I’m on a show called Power and I’m writing a book called The Power Playbook! How insane is that? Definitely a coincidence.”

Here it should probably be noted that during our 27-minute interview, Anthony said the full title of her new book seven times (and said the full name of her last book, New York Times-best-selling The Love Playbook, three times). You or I might get tired after once or twice, and say “the book,” or “this one,” or some other shorthand. For Anthony, it was The Power Playbook every single time. (The Power Playbook: Rules For Independence, Money and Success is out in May, by the way.) So you’ll forgive me if I took her promises about branding accidents with a grain of salt.

It’s not powerful to beat others up.

Then again, one of the sections in Anthony’s new book is “The Power of Your Brand,” which is something La La (or Alani, or just La to friends) understands very well. That makes sense, as her career– first a radio host, then an MTV veejay, a highly in-demand reality show reunion special host, a reality star, actress, and best-selling author–demands intense personal branding mojo.





Still, in many ways The Power Playbook, is underwhelming. It’s full of awkward constructions, like this one on her husband, the NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony: “He is naturally incredibly athletic and specifically talented at basketball since before he can remember.” The very first chapter begins with a completely invented Einstein quote, “You have to learn the rules of the game. And then you have to play better than anyone else.” To be fair, while it is verifiably not something ever said publicly by Albert Einstein, nor does it even really sound like something he might have possibly said, it is often erroneously attributed to him. To be even more fair, I don’t literally know every single thing Einstein ever said. Maybe he made lots of sports metaphors when he was unwinding after a hard day of nuclear and/or astrophysics. It’s impossible to know.

And in any case, you know what La would say about this kind of petty backbiting? It’s not power. In fact, she did say it (unlike the above quote, which, again, was neither said by her during our interview, nor by Albert Einstein at any point in his life). “It’s not powerful to beat others up,” she tells me. “It’s not powerful to take away someone else’s self-esteem because you’re dealing with your own issues in your own self.”

You know what? She’s right. She’s actually right about a lot of stuff. In fact, The Power Playbook is full of surprisingly good advice about how to conduct your career, how to carry yourself, and how to feel good about your life. I don’t know why I found that surprising. La La Anthony grew up in a single-parent household in Atlanta, occasionally sleeping in her relatives’ living rooms. She never attended college. She managed to turn an unpaid internship at a local radio station into cohosting a popular show with fellow-DJ Chris Bridges (later Ludacris), then a gig as an MTV veejay, then various jobs hosting reality show reunions, then her own reality show, and now a burgeoning career as a serious actress.