Taco Bell Wants You To Defect From Behind The Iron Arches For Breakfast

In the war for your fast food dollar, breakfast has become one of the most important battlegrounds. It’s the meal that’s shown the most growth for fast feeders over the past few years , so it should come as no surprise that all brands are looking to up their a.m. game.

Last year, Taco Bell started its push into the morning-meal space by recruiting men named Ronald McDonald to compare its breakfast offerings to those of McDonald’s. Now, the taco purveyor and agency Deutsch LA are making McD’s look more like a dystopian hellscape. A new short film is looking for “breakfast defectors” from the fast food equivalent of a Cold War-era Eastern Bloc country-meets-District 12. Creepy soldier clowns dole out sad, gray McMuffin-like sandwiches to pale-faced citizens–until two defectors make a run for the wall. Yep, there’s a wall. A bit like this one, except with multicolored fun balls instead of barbed wire and gunfire.





As part of its recruiting campaign, Taco Bell is also promising rewards to “breakfast defectors” for completing social media missions for the brand. It’s like Crunchwrap meets John le Carré.