8 Ways To Establish An Innovation Culture In Your Business

We often think of innovators as people with behemoth intellect receiving brief, isolated flashes of insight during chance encounters. But with proper structure and practice, we can systematize those chances so that innovation becomes a product of gathering the best talent and working together in the best way, in an organizational structure most conducive to individual and collective flourishing. When the process is systematized, innovation becomes the regular rather than a heroic occurrence.

It’s important to understand that sustained innovation is a journey, not a destination, meaning that an organization doesn’t stop innovating after attaining one goal. Innovation is a continual process of invention, reinvention, and discovery, and for this reason leaders must always set their sights on long-term goals.

Balance sheets alone don’t measure success, and operating based on quarterly returns or short-term goals usually does not work for achieving sustainable innovation.

It’s one thing to wish for long-term change, but a very different story to practice sustained innovation throughout an organization. Leaders need to create the culture and the process to realize sustainable value. And that requires the ability to:

Listen broadly for ideas through external networks. Listen to the customer. Listen to the front lines in your organization.

Understand who your actual and potential customers are, what they want and need, what they will need, and why those needs have not yet been met.

Organize the innovation team to include those with a stake in the innovation, organize the innovation program, and organize the resources and investments needed to address the problem.