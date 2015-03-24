Your 2-Minute New Music Roundup, Featuring Sufjan Stevens, Death Cab For Cutie, And More

This week: new music from Sufjan Stevens, Blur, Earl Sweatshirt, and more, new videos from Charli XCX and the YouTube Music Awards, and a new book from Elvis Costello.

Blur have released another new track from their upcoming album. “Lonesome Street” was written about Sydney’s Martin Place last December. There’s also “There Are Too Many of Us,” released a few days ago.

Florence and the Machine have a new video for the track “St. Jude” off the upcoming album set to release in June. The song is a slow burn that’s so good–jump on it already.

NPR featured Shamir in its SXSW showcase, and for good reason: Everyone thinks he’s about to break out. His debut album, Ratchet, comes out May 19.

Let’s just say that Charli XCX‘s new “Famous” video (which debuted at the YouTube Video Awards–see below) is a selfie and emoji nightmare, and leave it at that.

Here’s the second song, “No Trouble,” from the Weepies’ upcoming album. The WSJ has an interesting backstory about the song, which was finished right before singer Deb Talan was diagnosed with breast cancer.