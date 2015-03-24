Will AI Destroy Or Delight Us?

From Metropolis to The Matrix, machines with human capabilities have long fascinated us–even as they freak us out. Now, as we are poised to strap yet another high-powered device to our bodies, that science-fiction future appears to have arrived. What does it all mean for humanity? Luckily, IBM Watson distinguished engineer Steve Abrams stopped by the Fast Company Grill at SXSW last week, where we were able to ask him if he slept well at night knowing he was basically making Skynet. (Not really.) Watch the video above to hear a little insider info from a robotics mastermind.