Can Twitter Help Power Foursquare’s Future?

It seems like yesterday that Foursquare was all the rage at South By Southwest. But six years after the social-location app’s hyped debut, it seemed like everyone in Austin last week was too busy Meerkating to even think about tapping a check-in button. That’s okay, because if Foursquare has a future, it’s going to look very different from the vision the company launched with in 2009.

In fact, a big chunk of that future is going to look like the apps that still do have your attention. Like Twitter, for instance. Starting today, Foursquare will provide the data that powers Twitter’s new, more specific location-tagging feature. It’s a nice–and arguably overdue–perk for Twitter users, but for Foursquare, the move represents something much bigger.

Twitter joins the likes of Pinterest, Waze, and Flickr on the list of services pulling rich location data from Foursquare’s API. That list included Instagram until about a year ago, when the photo-sharing app dropped Foursquare in favor of homegrown location data from its parent company, Facebook.

Twitter has long supported the addition of location tags, but only with city or neighborhood-level locations like New York, NY or Financial District, Manhattan. By plugging Foursquare’s API into the back end of its service, Twitter will be able to pull much more granular location names–such as businesses and public venues–which are routinely spot-checked by Foursquare’s superusers and internal team members.

It’s not clear how comprehensive the location data will be at launch, but the Twitter support page detailing the new feature says, “In some areas, you have the option to label your Tweet with a specific business, landmark, or point of interest.” Sounds cool. In some areas.