How To Design A Workspace That’s Right For You

Steve Jobs designed the Pixar building with the bathrooms in the center. Fisher-Price has a dedicated space, the Cave, where designers, engineers, and marketers meet to build prototypes of toys from foam, cardboard, glue, and acrylic paint. And Google allows its software engineers, the core of its intellectual capital, to design their own desks and write on the walls.

Why do these companies spend significant time and resources on designing and configuring physical space?

They each understand how space impacts communication, innovation, and productivity.

Jobs realized that when you design your workspace around chance encounters, big, bold ideas happen. Fisher-Price knows that space dedicated to innovation is essential if it wants to continuously produce blockbuster toys with staying power. And Google operates under the assumption that when we design our own space, we access the intersection of our personal intellect and personal productivity.

Engaged, productive employees don’t work in a vacuum. They need diverse workspaces that help them bring out the best in themselves, where energy and inspiration can flow freely.

So, what can you do to shape your physical workspace so that it works for you?

Think about your role and the core accountabilities of your position. Are you the leader of a large team who spends 90% of the day in meetings? Are you a designer in a marketing firm who spends the majority of your day discussing ideas with clients? Or are you an outside sales representative whose office is really a car? The types of work that you do inform how you design, set up, and work in your space.