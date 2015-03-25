Why This Tech Company Is Training 1,000 Inner-City Women

By the end of 2016, Caucasians will no longer be the majority among children under the age of five. By 2043, Caucasians of any age bracket will be in the minority. Since the consumer base is changing, it only makes sense for companies to build teams that reflect the consumer base of the services and products they’re producing.

This is the thinking behind by the IT services and solutions provider UST Global, which is committed to training and employing 1,000 inner-city women in 10 of America’s largest cities through its Step It Up America program.

Only 34% of the technology workforce is made up of women, and when it narrows down to minority females, the numbers really start dropping. African American women make up 6.8% of the U.S. population, but they only hold 1.4% of all tech jobs in the country. When help and support desk jobs are taken out of the equation, the amount drops below half a percent. This much disparity isn’t only disempowering for minority women; it’s bad for business. So UST Global is stepping in to bridge the gap, and so far it’s working.

Launched in November 2013, the Step It Up America accelerator has placed 187 graduates in IT and computer science jobs. The program currently runs in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Detroit and Chicago, and classes in New York are planned. UST Global Chief of Staff BG Moore says the idea for the program came as result of a significant problem UST was facing it its own staffing process.





“When we started out we were recruiting college grads to come on board,” says Moore.” As they came in we realized they had a very broad overview of technology, but they didn’t understand what it would take to actually be put onto an assignment. So we developed our own version of an accelerated training program for our own uses, and we truly believe that’s one of our secret sauces.”

While visiting a number of Fortune 500 corporate IT department, Moore and his team saw the lack of diversity first hand. The corporations were looking for solutions to diversify their workforce, but they couldn’t find the talent.