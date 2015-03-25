How Backsliding Might Actually Help You Keep Habit Changes

A funny thing happens every year around this time. People who made New Year’s resolutions to exercise–and who did so diligently for a couple of months–encounter some hiccup in the routine. They get injured. They get the flu. Work goes into a crunch time. These are all reasonable excuses, but when the storm passes, the habit is gone.

“In a pattern that surprises many people, starting over is harder than starting,” says Gretchen Rubin, whose recently released book Better Than Before examines how people form and keep habits. “Stopping halts momentum, breeds guilt, makes us feel bad about losing ground, and worst of all, breaks the habit so that the need for decision making returns–which demands energy, and often results in making a bad decision.”

So, given that some breaks in routine are inevitable, what can be done?

Starting over is harder than starting

One strategy is to use the break to make an honest assessment of what the habit did or didn’t do for you.

Ali Davies, a Vancouver-based productivity coach, began a “power hour” morning routine some time ago. When things are going well, “I wake up naturally between 5:00 a.m. and 5.30 a.m.,” she says, which she accomplishes by going to bed by 10 p.m. the night before. Upon waking, she’d enjoy a little quiet time, do some meditation, reading, and yoga or stretching.

She enjoyed the routine, but then, “I stopped quite unintentionally. There were a few weeks when for various reasons I was going to bed later than usual, which meant I was waking later than usual, by which time either the family was already up or I needed to get straight into business commitments,” she says. “So the habit sort of fell by the wayside.”

But then she took stock of how she was feeling and realized that she “really noticed the difference.” Indeed, “I find when I do this habit every day I am more effective, productive, and more anchored as a person, and better able to manage whatever the day throws at me.” So with these feelings in mind, she reinstated a strict bedtime. That meant she could wake up earlier, and when she began reaping the productivity dividend, “it made it easier to keep at it until it was just my usual habit again.”