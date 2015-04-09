advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Inside The Secret Lab That Makes Big Brands Smell

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Bro, your new Axe deodorant totally has ginger, mint, and cardamom notes! While that’s not a sentence you are likely to hear any time soon, it is one you could hear. Especially if you join Fast Company correspondent Jason Feifer on his recent visit to the land where olfactory miracles come true every day. That is to say, IFF’s New York fragrance lab and its New Jersey botanical gardens.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life