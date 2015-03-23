An Explosive Teaser And New Podcast Offer Ominous Clues Ahead Of “Halo 5: Guardians”

Although Halo 5: Guardians won’t be available until fall, fans will be getting their first glimpse at either the gameplay itself, or at least its tone, when the trailer premieres on March 29. (The clip is being kept under wraps for now.) In the meantime, Walking Dead devotees–with whom there is presumably some overlap with Xbox One enthusiasts–got to see a teaser during last night’s penultimate episode of the season. (The proper trailer will air during the finale, presumably following the deaths of two to three main characters and 1,000 zombies.)

The teaser is a short but sweet depiction of a bullet emblazoned with the word traitor smashing the iconic Master Chief helmet. Apparently, however, fans with better detection skills than Co.Create may find some hidden clues to what’s going on in the game by slowing the video down and trawling through, frame by frame.





The short teaser ties in with an audio series. Together, they allow committed fans to dig deep into the backstory of Halo and its central character. “Hunt the Truth,” a series of audio stories that sounds suspiciously like a podcast, but with voice talent that includes Key and Peele‘s Keegan-Michael Key. Ayzenberg Group, Xbox’s social agency actually concepted and created the Hunt the Truth audio series, and the entire campaign is in partnership with Xbox, 343 and TwoFifteen McCann who created the “Bullet” teaser. Key plays the role of war journalist Benjamin Giraud, who is determined to uncover the truth about Master Chief. Episodes will roll out each week on the tumblr straight into summer. After it’s through, you can just cycle through previous Halo games for the next 12 weeks or so until the new one comes out.