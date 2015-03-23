Go Behind The Scenes At The Cliché Academy, Where They Teach The Bad Guys Their Bad Aim

In these postmodern times, the clichés of film have taken on a meta-life of their own: They can be satirized Scary Movie-style, they can be indulged with utmost sincerity Fast and Furious-style, or they can be winked at knowingly Machete-style. And those are just a few of the options. But where do those clichés actually come from?

According to a new spot for the 2015 Canadian Film Fest created by J. Walter Thompson Canada and directed by Jono Hunter, they come from the Academy of the Cliché (duh, I guess?), which trains the monsters, hired guns, rom-com heroes, and others who do totally played-out things on film. In the spot, we get a glimpse inside the Academy, where techniques such as “attacking the hero one at a time, rather than as a group” and “chasing after the girl in the airport” are learned.

At the end, viewers are invited to “escape the cliché” by attending the Canadian Film Fest (which starts Wednesday, March 25) in Toronto. So at the very least, we can take this spot as a tacit promise that there won’t be a surprise screening of a new Michael Bay picture at this one.