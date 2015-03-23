Adorable Puppies! Now That We Have Your Attention: Happy National Puppy Day!

You’re at work. You’re fighting the most legit case of the “Mondays” of your life. Nothing can shake your funk–nothing but PUPPIES!

That’s right, people: Today is National Puppy Day, a day marked not only for the insane amount of cuteness clogging all your social channels, but “to help save orphaned puppies across the globe and educate the public about the horrors of puppy mills, as well as further our mission for a nation of puppy-free pet stores,” as stated on National Puppy Day’s website.

Seriously, adopt while you can, or you’ll be filled with stinging regret. Connor, you are the puppy that got away–I will always love you . . .

Anyway, Fast Company staffers are in the Puppy Day spirit–check out the slideshow above.

But we would love to meet your pups, too! So send your pics along and we’ll include them below: