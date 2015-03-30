Learning To Dare Greatly In Your Work

Michael Slavin, the CEO of the home-loan startup Privlo , grew up in a one-stoplight town on the Idaho/Montana border. It was a remote place, and incredibly homogenous: Slavin still remembers the world-upending day he learned that “there weren’t just Christians.” But what it lacked in diversity, Slavin’s home had in abundant natural beauty. In particular, Slavin grew up around river sports like white-water rafting. “I was two months old, my first time on a raft,” Slavin recalls.

Michael Slavin kayaking.

As Slavin got older and more experienced in his river navigating, he got a job as a river guide. As it happened, the Middle Fork of the Salmon River, right near Slavin’s home, was one of the most desirable stretches of river for vacationing river enthusiasts. This meant that Slavin was welcoming, on a weekly basis, much of the country’s business elite and their families. One week might be the CEO of the most effective garbage company; the next might be a leading neurosurgeon; the next might be someone affiliated with the Human Genome Project. “It serialized me in interviewing successful business owners from all walks of life,” says Slavin.

But that wasn’t the main lesson the river taught him, says Slavin. To understand what rivers mean to him–and to his business philosophy–you have to go back to frightening day in 2000. Slavin was 21, and he was leading group of six guides and 22 guests down the Middle Fork. It was the height of summer, with forest fires coursing through much of Idaho, but the trip outfitter had decided the Middle Fork would be safe.

The outfitter was wrong.

On the fourth day of the trip, the party entered a deep canyon, passing the last accessible air strip–a point of no return. As Slavin rounded a bend, “a crazy thing happened,” he recalls. The river started to suddenly change colors. It turned blue, then red, then orange. Looking up, Slavin saw a huge black cloud engulf the canyon; sun was filtering through the clouds, providing the light show. “It was so gorgeous,” recalls Slavin of that moment.

Slavin turned to look behind him, and saw a flicker of light, as though someone was flashing a signal to him with a mirror. “That’s strange,” he recalls thinking. Then suddenly, he saw about three acres of trees go ablaze–“in a matter of seconds,” he says.

He has since studied the mechanics of wildfire: how the hot air rises, how the wind picks up, how new air enters, and the fire grows hotter and hotter in a terrifying cycle. “It becomes a self-feeding inferno,” he explains. Within minutes, it seemed, the entire hill was set ablaze. “You hear the phrase ‘like wildfire,’ but you don’t understand until you’re in the middle of one,” he says.