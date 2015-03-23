Help Miracle-Gro Celebrate The Start Of Spring By Planting An Emoji Garden

Do you routinely kills your houseplants? Are you incapable of keeping even a cactus alive? If so–or if you’re just sick of this never-ending winter–then Miracle-Gro has come to the rescue. To market its magic formula to black-thumbed millennials, the company is planting #springmoji, a crowd-sourced garden made of digital flora. These are emojis, of course: happy, warm-weather icons shaped like roses, sunflowers, ears of corn, and even eggplants. You can’t kill them; they won’t even wilt.





To get this garden started, agency 360i partnered with developer Matthew Rothenberg, creator of Emojitracker. Starting last Friday (the first day of spring), Miracle-Gro began monitoring the popular aggregator for plant-themed emojis on Twitter. Now, whenever someone tweets a flower or tree, the company adds a plant emoji to its online garden. You can watch the buds sprout or get in on the action by tweeting out any of the 12 spring-themed emojis listed at Miracle-Gro’s Springmoji site. As of this morning, there were roughly 700,000 springmojis in the Miracle-Gro plot.

So start digging in the digital dirt and then go to the garden store and pick out a ficus or philodendron. This time, the little guy might actually survive.