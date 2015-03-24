Meet M.Gemi, The Shoe Startup For Carrie Bradshaws On A Budget

Christian, Jimmy, and Manolo have long ruled shoe lovers’ closets. Now M. Gemi , an American-born women’s footwear brand with Italian bona fides, is vying for that same shelf space. The company, which launches today, has found a way to deliver luxury-quality shoes at a fast-fashion pace and a fraction of the price by forming partnerships with Italian craftsmen and selling direct to consumer.

Founder and chairman Ben Fischman, who previously founded Gilt competitor Rue La La, gave Fast Company a preview of the M. Gemi’s launch collection last week. Suede-fringed wedges, metallic-mule stilettos, snakeskin boat shoes: The conference table between us is piled high with examples of the company’s initial products, all designed to walk the ever-shifting line between on-trend statement and timeless investment.

Cammeo in Fawn

Fischman seems well suited to the job of digital shoe salesman; phrases like “majestically beautiful shoe experience” roll off his tongue with ease. Delightful, gorgeous, tremendous: No adjective is too mellifluous for describing M. Gemi.

“It’s the highest-end materials, it’s the highest-end assembly, it’s the highest-end componentry,” he says. “This is 100% Italian.”

It’s also 100% calibrated to mirror the vertically integrated business model that startups like Warby Parker, No. 1 on Fast Company’s 2015 list of the world’s most innovative companies, have pioneered. It’s become a cliche to say, “the Warby Parker of X,” and that’s for a reason: Specialty retail, with its potential for higher margins and loyal, repeat customers, is luring e-commerce entrepreneurs in a wide range of design-related fields.

Fab founder Jason Goldberg, for example, has abandoned his ill-fated home goods startup and its flash-sales model, instead focusing on Hem, a furniture company that sells modern chairs and lamps at wholesale prices. Other founders have tried selling everything from men’s pants to mattresses to makeup direct to consumer.





Fischman argues that making the soup-to-nuts specialty model work is art as much as science. “I think great retail is theatrical. I think great retail isn’t about, ‘always in stock,’” he says. “I shop at Amazon, and my wife shops at Amazon. But never, not once, have we been excited about it. True entertainment leads to engagement, and engagement leads to a great lifetime value.”