A Dark, Twisted Cinderella Story: Artist Camille Rose Garcia Holds A Black Mirror Up To Children’s Classics

“When they asked me to do it at first I was like, ‘I hate that fairy tale,'” says Garcia, who just finished illustrating a new edition of the Brothers Grimm fairytale for HarperCollins. “But then I re-read the story and realized Cinderella’s basically like a slave who sits in the corner of the fireplace covered in ashes! Even though she’s been drawn a certain way for so many years, I gave Cinderella purple and black hair. I guess I’m always trying to fight against the dominant stereotypes.”

Garcia showcases her gift for refashioning fairytale archetypes in Mirror, Black Mirror. The upcoming picture book features wickedly gorgeous tableaux painted by Garcia during a seven-year hiatus in the woods of Northern California.

Fresh from a day trip to Joshua Tree National Park, Garcia, now based in the southern California college town of Claremont, Garcia talked to us about how Bambi, Carl Jung, Walt Disney, Mexican surrealist Frida Kahlo, Betty Boop and the Clash inspired her to craft mutant fairytale vistas for 21st-century audiences.

“Hydra Of Babylon”

Garcia spent her childhood a few minutes from Disneyland in what she describes as the “beige hell” of Orange County California. “I grew up going to Disneyland,” she says. “From a nerdy point of view I liked the artistry of Snow White Bambi and Pinocchio because they were all hand drawn, but I never gravitated toward princess fairy tales like Beauty and the Beast or Cinderella.”

Garcia was raised by a single mother. “She worked as a muralist and sign painter so I started helping her on jobs when I was 12 years old,” Garcia recalls. “This idea of ‘Oh you just have to be pretty and a man will come along and save you’–that was not part of my reality. I was more into the witches and vultures and villains.”

Sketches

In high school, already an accomplished illustrator, Garcia got obsessed with punk rock. “I really got into bands like the Dead Kennedys and the Clash because they came up with a very direct emotional response to repression,” Garcia says. “In the same way way the Clash made great music that also had a message, I made it my goal as an artist to do political commentary but make it sort of personal and also have the art be fun.”