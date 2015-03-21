Watch Monica Lewinsky’s Brave TED Talk In Full, As She Speaks Against A Culture Of Humiliation

Monica Lewinsky wants to shed a moniker–“former White House intern”–that has followed her around for almost two decades. At the TED conference this week, she took the stage and exclaimed that “it’s time to take back my narrative.” (We recapped the talk here .)

If the audience’s reaction is any indication, she’ll have some success. Her talk brought down the house. The audience stood up and cheered the longest and loudest of any talk at the show. Venture capitalist Chris Sacca, in the audience, tweeted: “Monica Lewinsky just gave one of the best ever TED talks. So real. So moving.”

Her talk focused on the cyberbullying, and she noted she was among its first victims–at a time when we didn’t even have that term. Referencing her own experinece, she said: “This scandal was brought to you by the digital revolution. We could access all the info we wanted, when we wanted it, anytime, anywhere” she said. “I was patient zero of losing a personal reputation on a global scale almost instantaneously. It was before social media, but people could still comment online, email stories, email cruel jokes.”

You can watch the full talk above.