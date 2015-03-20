UN Women Says It Has No Plans To Collaborate With Uber On Job Creation (Updated)

Just 10 days after Uber announced a global program to get more women drivers, UN Women has backed away from its highly publicized partnership to create 1 million jobs for women. “We will not collaborate with Uber on job creation, so you can rest assured,” says UN Women executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka in the video below, which was uploaded to YouTube on March 18.

When reached via email for clarification, UN Women senior communications and media specialist Oisika Chakrabarti told Fast Company:

Uber has provided sponsorship for UN Women’s event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Beijing Platform for Action “Planet 50-50 by 2030: Step It Up for Gender Equality.” Beyond this event, we have not discussed opportunities to engage with Uber, including in the context of their commitment to create 1 million jobs for women in the next five years. At this point, we do not plan to expand the collaboration.

This statement from UN Women appears to contradict a previous announcement from them.

Many dismissed the announcement from Uber as a cynical marketing ploy to distract from recent allegations that Uber drivers have assaulted women passengers. In the press announcement from earlier this month, Uber emphasized safety. “This important mission can only be accomplished when all women have direct access to safe and equitable earning opportunities,” the statement read. “We look forward to a partnership where UN Women and Uber will drive more access to these types of opportunities around the world.”

Unions protested the plan, arguing that the jobs would be insecure, ill paid, and potentially unsafe. Uber treats its drivers like contract workers, meaning they don’t get the full protection and benefits of a full-time employee. As Fast Company pointed out in an article last week, Uber has a long way to go to making its services appealing to women, as both drivers and passengers. As of now, few safeguards exist.

At the time of publication, the original announcement of the program is still up on Uber’s corporate website.

Update 8:20 p.m.: After we published this story, Uber responded to our request for comment: