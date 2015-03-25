Why Can’t These Fairytale Buildings Just Exist In The Real World?

German designer Matthias Jung creates imaginative collages, mixing photographs, real-life backdrops, and meticulously crafted miniature architectural elements to make houses that wouldn’t look out of place in a Wes Anderson film. Jung calls these creations “architectural short poems,” which present unreal, inspirational aesthetic visions.

From the brutalist-referencing design of Kurhaus Ost to the whimsical, floating Expedition Zum Ostpol, Jung’s work lets us daydream about buildings out of a fairytale. His work is available as prints, which you can order from his website.

[via Design Boom]