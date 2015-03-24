This Tetris Game Teaches You Security Facts About New Euro Notes

It’s a well-known fact that banknotes are cooler looking everywhere outside of the United States. But it turns out even learning about currencies’ boring security features can be fun if you mix it up with some good old vintage gaming. To promote learning about the new 20 Euro notes, the European Central Bank has turned to Tetris .

Earning a certain number of points in each game unlocks facts about the new notes–for example, that the portrait of Europa becomes a translucent hologram if held up to the light. This might seem incredibly boring, but don’t be surprised if you find yourself playing over and over to try to beat the game (which explains why Tetris remains so popular 30 years after its release). God bless Europe.

You can try it out here.

[via Engadget]