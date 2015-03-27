Rebranding A Lottery As A TV Game Show

You’ve likely known of toy companies expanding their brands with TV shows based on their products. In a similar strategy, a lottery company has fashioned a TV game show based on one of its properties, for the first time, on a national level.

Lottery products and service provider Scientific Games Corp. (SG), under license from Hasbro, will premiere Monopoly Millionaires’ Club March 28 and 29 in syndication in 44 states (the ones that allow lotteries) and on March 31 nationally on GSN (Game Show Network), a digital cable and satellite TV channel. SG is both producing and syndicating through its recently formed production and distribution subsidiaries.

“Think of Deal or No Deal with Monopoly iconography,” says Steve Saferin, Scientific Games’ chief creative officer and president of its properties group. “It will be on twice in almost every market, with some stations giving it multiple runs. Individual state lotteries have run their own 30-minute poorly produced shows, but it’s never been done on a national level. While we’re not using groundbreaking technology, it’s the most ambitious set for a studio-based game show. There’s something like a million LED lights used.”

As part of a partnership with Caesar’s Entertainment Corp., the production shoots in Las Vegas, on the grounds of the Caesar’s owned Rio All-Suites Hotel & Casino and Planet Hollywood, which also houses contestants.

Monopoly Millionaires’ Club shoots on Nevada’s largest soundstage, a 48,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility Scientific Games built for this program. In its first six episodes, the show had two $1 million winners and awarded a total $3.5 million in cash and prizes. Photo by Steve Reed

Monopoly Millionaires’ Club combines two brands: Monopoly Millionaire, which Hasbro added to its Monopoly board-game franchise three years ago, and Millionaires’ Club, a successful draw-based lottery that chooses winning numbers at random. As it launches, the TV show will extend its brand back into the lottery space with a new Monopoly Millionaires’ Club lottery scratch ticket, initially in 14 states. (Scratch tickets are a vibrant lottery segment, accounting for $48 billion, or nearly 70%, of the U.S. lottery industry’s annual $70 billion in revenues, says Saferin.)

In the hour-long game, hosted by Mike & Molly’s Billy Gardell, audience members and Millionaires’ Club state lottery winners and their guests sit in five sections based on Monopoly-board tokens. One person from each section is preselected to compete in a series of minigames leading up to a final round where they can earn money for themselves and their section, with a potential $1 million jackpot. No skill is involved and contestants aren’t prescreened, with prizes paid from lottery money.

“So instead of playing for just themselves, they share with their audience section,” says Saferin. “That’s one of the things that gets each section so emotionally involved.”