Tinder Gets Matched With A New CEO

Tinder, the uber-popular (and controversial ) dating app, has a new CEO. And it’s not who you would expect. Chris Payne, a former eBay executive and tech industry veteran, who also serves on the board of in-flight Internet provider Gogo , is replacing founding CEO Sean Rad.

In a tweet, Payne confirmed the appointment:

Rad, one of Fast Company‘s Most Creative People of 2014, stepped down as Tinder’s CEO in October following rumored clashes with parent company IAC and an ugly sexual harassment lawsuit between Tinder’s cofounder and a former company executive. However, Rad stayed on as interim CEO until Payne’s appointment. He continues to serve on Tinder’s board.

Payne is a more traditional Silicon Valley figure than Tinder, which is based in Los Angeles, is used to. He’s expected to guide the company as they build out their first advertising product. Because of the dating app’s demographics–urban users in their twenties and thirties–and the deep user data it has collected, Tinder has the potential to make considerable sums from whatever form of in-app advertising it embraces.