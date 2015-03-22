These 9 Pro Tips On Immaculate Composition Will Help You Win At Instagram

One of the keys to why Wes Anderson’s films look so damn good is meticulous composition. (Well, meticulous everything, to be exact, but there’s a point coming). Every frame in a Wes Anderson movie looks as painstakingly designed as an album cover, giving the impression of a series of artful still lifes that are still no more. It’s a lofty goal that not every filmmaker should aspire to, but every photographer should. A new video offers some insider tips on how amateur photographers can attempt to take pictures that look almost as aesthetically pleasing as a single second of an Anderson film.

Although the Cooperative of Photography has previously revealed some smartphone photography hacks to raise your snapshot game in general, the group’s new effort is focused entirely on how to compose an image.

9 Photo Composition Tips finds photographer Steve McCurry, the lensman behind National Geographic’s iconic “Afghan Girl” cover, guiding viewers through such helpful ideas as filling the frame, using natural leading lines, and searching for visual patterns. We dare you to watch without running out of your office right afterward and trying to out-Instagram your friends.