A Study In Building A Purpose-Driven Business

The answer used to be simple. Companies held an annual campaign for the United Way or sponsored a local charity, but there was no doubt that any purpose beyond profit was secondary.

What may have been an afterthought in the past is the entire reason to start a business today. A purpose extending beyond profit is more than a marketing tool. It guides every choice and decision. It’s a valuable tool for attracting and engaging employees, customers, and communities who value a company that does good while also being successful.

Leaders who yearn to create a purpose-driven company could learn a thing or two from Bridgeway Capital Management. Founded in 1993, Barron’s called the quantitative investment management firm one of the best quantitative investment operations, and Morningstar awarded five stars to their Bridgeway Social Responsibility Portfolio. Yet the headline of their website asks, “Can your investments change the world?”

Bridgeway’s purpose permeates every aspect of how they run their business: changing the world through delivering innovative investment solutions. Talk to founder John Montgomery and you will learn that he is most proud of two things: that the company gives away 50% of its after-tax profits through its Bridgeway Foundation; and that Bridgeway has grown into an employer that enjoys immense loyalty from its staff because of the way it treats people.

That’s the hard part about being purpose-driven on purpose: balancing a desire to do good with the necessity to run a successful business. Few will accept poor performance simply because you are a purpose-driven business even if they are interested in your cause.

Today’s leaders can utilize a few lessons from Bridgeway.