A Sweet Two-Sided Story From HomeAway Shows Why Your Dog Should Always Be Included In Family Vacations

Just because you leave your normal digs for that long-anticipated vacay doesn’t mean your destination can’t also have a homey, family feel. In these spots by Saatchi & Saatchi London for vacation rental site HomeAway, a young girl is whisked off to frolic with her grandparents and cousins in a gorgeous country home. Instead of having fun, however, she spends most of the time pining for her dog, Biscuit. Little does she know that back home (and in a complementary ad), Biscuit has embarked on a journey to track her down. The message, “The whole house. The whole family. A whole vacation,” demonstrates the pleasures of getting away while having the space to accommodate everyone you love–down to the family pet. Though if you’ve actually taken a trip with your entire extended family, you might question whether it’s actually possible to relax in a house full of relatives. The scenes in both these spots depict the platonic ideal of the family vacation: Everyone’s having fun and nobody’s fighting. In reality, by week’s end, you’ll be happy Fido is there, but not so much your human relatives.
