Pharrell Williams Launches 50 Shades Of Adidas Sneakers

We’ve all been there. Spotted the perfect sneakers, but then been crestfallen to discover they do not come in quite the right shade.

Those days are over if the Adidas Originals Superstar is your sneaker of choice. The brand has collaborated with Pharrell Williams to reinvent the classic shell-toe shoe by launching it in 50 different colors. Yes, 50!

The rainbow “Supercolor” range has a serious point in that it is intended to demonstrate a “celebration of equality through diversity,” according to a statement from Williams. They will be available in men’s, women’s, and children’s sizes.

An ad for the shoe, by agency Johannes Leonardo and directed by Karim Huu Do, is shot in black in white with the only splashes of color provided by sneakers. In the voiceover, Williams says: “Don’t choose to sing because I chose to sing. Don’t decide your style based on my style or anyone else’s. What makes us all equal is that we can all choose for ourselves. . . . Your choice is as important as mine.”





The statement continues: “It is more diverse than any pack ever before, and therefore it is more individual than any pack ever before. With every shoe treated exactly the same, all colors are equal.”

The campaign is the latest in a 2015 push for the Superstar sneaker, originally a basketball shoe, which is celebrating its 45th birthday this year. An earlier film released in January also starred Williams, alongside Rita Ora, Damian Lillard, and David Beckham.