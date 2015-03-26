Inside the Campaign To Disrupt Tech’s Huge Diversity Problem

It’s no secret that the tech industry isn’t very diverse. But when Kathryn Finney and her team at Digital Undivided starting digging into the numbers, the picture looked worse than they thought: When searching for black, female founders who have raised $2 million or more in funding, the tally was not encouraging. They could only find three.

It was this lack of industry diversity that inspired Finney to launch Project Diane, an offshoot of Digital Undivided. The goal of Project Diane is, in their words, to “disrupt pattern-matching in tech by identifying black women founders of tech-enabled companies.” It’s a noble goal, but with such a massive disparity in the tech industry’s demographics, will this be enough?

“Project Diane’s purpose is to document the black women founders out there, promote them, but more importantly find out why they’re successful–or not successful–and to turn this data into an evidence-based, data-driven approach to building successful black companies,” explains Finney.

At its core, Project Diane is made up of two components: the first one, still underway, is an extensive data-gathering operation designed to identify black women founders in the first place. Second, the campaign will raise the profile of these founders through promotion on Facebook and Twitter and qualify them for inclusion in Digital Undivided’s FOCUS Fellowship, an accelerator and incubator that aims to provide support and crucial networking opportunities to the founders of budding startups.

Digital Undivided founder Kathryn Finney chats with MC Hammer onstage at their Focus 100 conference.

The data part is Finney’s speciality. As a Yale-trained epidemiologist, she knows a thing or two about how drastically hard data can change things. “Data, what it says, and what we do with it means a lot to me,” says Finney.

To gather that data, the Digital Undivided team have been scouring sources like CrunchBase, Mattermark, and AngelList to get a more complete picture of which companies are founded by black female entrepreneurs and what kind of funding those startups have received. They’re also asking people to submit founders by name on the Project Diane website, lest the existing databases overlook any potential candidates.

To date, 138 founders have been submitted to Project Diane, only 11 of which received more than $100,000 in investment money. Finney stresses that the data-gathering process is still in its early stages, but nonetheless acknowledges that the findings thus far are “extremely troubling.” According to her initial math, less than .1% of all venture funding deals involve startups founded by black women.