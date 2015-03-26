Ebola Drugs, Prison Inmates, Real, Live Rockets: Y Combinator’s New Launchpad

The line, delivered with deadpan intensity by Nadir Bagaveyev, was part of the 31-year-old CEO’s 150-second presentation at Y Combinator’s Demo Day earlier this week. The invitation-only event, which actually took place over the course of two days, showcased nearly all of the 114 startups in YC’s current batch, which started in January and which I’ve been following over the past few months as part of a Fast Company series.

YC’s Demo Days were once scruffy affairs: founders simply ambled up to a makeshift stage and took a quarter of an hour to click through a prototype site as a few investors looked on. The format, which has been adopted by dozens of aspiring startup accelerators, is now more polished. Founders rarely do actual demonstrations, and instead quickly introduce themselves and then try to conjure an image of a rocket ship poised to take off. Attendees can either get on board, or watch it fly away.

On Monday, Cleanly founder Tom Harari achieved this sense of FOMO by using a revenue chart showing monthly revenues that are up more than sevenfold since January. Bagaveyev, who wore a bright red T-shirt and jeans, and spoke with a slight Russian accent that lent his presentation additional gravitas, did it by showing a video of a flaming rocket engine set to a hair-metal score. His startup may not yet have rocket-ship growth yet; but it does have actual rockets.

During the 3-month Y Combinator program, Bagaveyev’s home base was not a hacker house in Mountain View, like most of his peers, but rather an old fuel depot in Half Moon Bay and a plot of rented farmland that his 5-person team uses to conduct test firings. The company is building a 3-ton rocket, using 3-D-printed parts, that will take small satellites into low Earth orbit. Eventually, he hopes to build larger rockets and compete with the likes of Boeing and SpaceX. “We want to grow as rocket designers,” he tells me during a visit last month. “So you can take your significant other to space to propose to her for the weekend.”

To do that, his company needs funds beyond the $1 million he’s already raised, which is why he spent his 3-month YC stint building a small demonstration rocket. He’d hoped for it to fly before Demo Day, but the launch was postponed by two weeks at the last minute. It’ll take place next month. “Our ascent to the cosmos is inevitable,” he said to raucous applause. “Come with us!”

If Demo Day is a showcase for ambitious YC startups like Bagaveev, it’s also a showcase for YC itself. Like so many of the companies it has successfully seeded, the firm depends on network effects. YC attracts successful startup founders because of its reputation for helping companies achieve high valuations, and it attracts those high valuations thanks in part to its reputation for attracting the best founders.