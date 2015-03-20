Chess Board Prodigy (Wait, Maybe Not) And “Broad City” Fan Michelle Markowitz

Name: Michelle Markowitz Role at Fast Company: Producer; I work with the video team on making comedy videos and social media, and with the editorial team on promoting their pieces. Twitter: @michmarkowitz Titillating Fact: I was amazing at chess when I was a kid. I was actually something of a prodigy, and the #1 player in the world and then later exiled from the United States. Oh wait, that was Bobby Fischer, not me. Sorry, always get us confused.

Things she’s loving:

1. Reading interviews with Abbi & Ilana. Broad City is one of my favorite shows right now, and I love that it makes you feel actually happy while you’re watching it. It’s really exciting when people who work hard and are so talented and tenacious get recognized in a big way. Anyway, I’m a fan.

2. This piece on Monica Lewinsky. I spent roughly 90% of my high school years trying to download the Starr report on dial-up before my mom would pick up the phone. I’ve been rooting for Monica for a long time, and really like how she is trying to use what happened to her to help people now. That part about considering herself a feminist with a lowercase “f” made me make this face while reading it, but it’s all good.

3. I really liked Melissa Dahl’s piece on how to be a person that is on time. I personally am never late and never send texts like “Be there soon!! Sorry!!” with a string of emojis depending on our relationship. I really like the idea of being a time pessimist instead of a time optimist, and am looking forward to implementing all of these tips right away. Or 10 minutes after that.