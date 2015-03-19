This Is The Demo That Magic Leap Was Going To Show At TED Before It Backed Out

Virtual reality company Magic Leap has been eerily quiet since it announced its $542 million fundraising round last October, with heavyweights like Andreessen Horowitz, Kleiner Perkins, and Google all participating. Now, for the first time in months, we finally have another glimpse of what the Florida-based VR startup has been cooking up in secret.

This is the video of a real-world, first-person shooting game that Magic Leap says it was going to show at TED this week, before the company pulled out for reasons that are unclear. (Magic Leap declined to speak with the press about its absence.) It has lasers and robots and enough explosions to make Michael Bay shed a single, lens-flaring tear:

In an email sent out to the press on Thursday, Magic Leap writes, “This is a game we’re playing around the office right now.” One thing in the video worth noting is the ability to navigate through menus with a few flicks in the air, which patent filings unearthed in January seemed to hint at.

MagicLeap Concept Photo: courtesy of MagicLeap

Cool stuff? Surely. But until we get a glimpse of the actual product, it’s worth remembering that we’ve seen this kind of thing before.