Oscar The Grouch Was Orange?! The History Of “Sesame Street” In 3 Minutes

Long before there was Birdman, there was Big Bird. (Your lovable, yellow-feathered friend was on the cover of Time in 1970, a year after the show debuted.) Sesame Street is now a cultural institution. It has won more Emmys than any other children’s program, and remains a big part of millions of kids’ lives in some 140 countries around the world. Watch the video above to see how it all began at a New York City dinner party, and why it was once banned in Mississippi.