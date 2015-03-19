Amazon Expands “Addictive” One-Hour Delivery to Baltimore and Miami

After a much-anticipated debut of its one-hour Prime Now bike delivery in New York City in February, Amazon will begin offering its one-hour delivery option in Baltimore, Maryland and Miami, Florida, The Verge reports . For an $8 fee, Amazon will ship anything in stock to your door in under an hour. If the NYC launch was any indication, Prime members in Baltimore and Miami should be on their guard lest they get addicted to the convenience of rapid delivery .

But Baltimore and Miami are not nearly as dense as Manhattan and Brooklyn, so for this rollout, Amazon is trading bike messengers for car delivery, Amazon spokesperson Kelly Cheeseman told Fast Company.

Expect Amazon to introduce one-hour delivery in more cities this year, but the option is likely to remain exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Prime members spend almost twice as much as non-Prime members, according to a June 2014 Quartz report, and Amazon is ever eager to gain more subscribers to its $99-a-year premium service.

[via The Verge]