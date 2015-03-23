The Science Of Reading Your Coworkers’ Personalities

Personality is a major factor to the workplace–understanding not just how your own personality affects the way you act and the decisions you make, but how the personalities of the people you interact with daily inform their behavior and your relationship to them. But some of us are better at reading and reacting to personality than others.

University of New Hampshire psychologist, John D. Mayer calls this ability personal intelligence. Mayer, author of the book Personal Intelligence has studied personality for years, developing a test to let people measure and better understand their own personal intelligence.

“If we can fathom what’s going on in our own personalities, we can make better choices,” says Mayer. “Personal intelligence is a sort of guidance system that can say, ‘How is my system functioning and who am I? How is that person’s system functioning and who are they?'”

Mayer spoke with Fast Company about elements of personal intelligence and its importance in the workplace.

Many times the conversation about personality focuses on whether people are introverted or extroverted. But while that characteristic can tell you a lot about yourself and others, it’s only one piece of the puzzle. Irrespective of how introverted or extroverted you are, says Mayer, you can have varying degrees of personal intelligence. “It doesn’t matter whether you are an introvert or an extrovert, just as when you are playing in poker, it doesn’t matter what your hand is, but rather, how well you play that hand over time,” says Mayer.

He’s talking about the ability to recognize more subtle differences in people’s personalities, which can tell you a lot about individuals. For example, people vary when it comes to how “excitement seeking” they are. Recognizing this quality about the people you manage or work with can help you have a better understanding of the way they make decisions. “Some people like to take more risk while others are extremely cautious,” says Mayer.

A mental model is an explanation of the thought process a person uses when moving through the world. Everyone’s mental models are different because they’re founded in different experiences from the past. When you try to understand other people’s mental models, you attempt to make sense of why they behave the way they do. We all do this to a certain degree.