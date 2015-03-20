Boxing Cats, Color For The Colorblind, And An NYC Gun Store: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

The brand completely took over the marketing, pop culture, and the sociopolitical conversation this week, which is quite an achievement. If only it were for a happier reason. There will be no place on this list for Starbucks, but if there were an award for “making people feel uncomfortable,” the coffee chain would surely have picked up the top gong this week. Its probably well-intentioned but wildly ill-advised foray into race relations, #RaceTogether, has been, as our own Joe Berkowitz discovered, a source of awkwardness for everyone concerned, with the possible exception of Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.

Although debating the right place and time to discuss racial issues and the role of brands therein has been high on our agenda this week, we really would prefer to talk about cats.

Boxing cats.

Read more about them and our other picks for this week’s best in brand creativity.

What: A fun spot for new cat toy and treat dispenser, “Snacky Mouse,” which forces cats to whack their way in to get at the treats.

Who: Mars Temptations, Eve&AdamDDB

Why We Care: For once, cats appear in a commercial that is for a product actually relevant to cats. And they do boxing. The smart spot also shows exactly what the product does and why it will fly off the shelves.

What: The anti-gun-violence nonprofit opens a “gun store” in NYC as a hidden-camera social experiment to debunk safety myths.

Who: States United to Prevent Gun Violence, Grey New York

Why We Care: The looks on people’s faces when they hear the deadly stories behind the weapons they are looking at indicate just how well-thought-out this campaign is. People think their lives will be safer if they own a gun, whereas studies show ownership increases risk of injury and death.