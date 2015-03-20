Habit Hacks And Productivity Lies: The Most Popular Stories In Leadership This Week

This week, we uncovered the productivity lies we tell ourselves, found a new calling, and peeled back the layers of the wage gap.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership, for the week of March 16.





“What I do every day matters more than what I do once in a while,” writes habit-change expert and bestselling author Gretchen Rubin. Consistency is key when you’re trying to keep a new habit–even more vital to your goal than how many days or weeks you stay on track. Read on to learn about scheduling your success.





You’re not fooling anyone with these productivity fake-outs. Stop giving in to your perfectionist and procrastinator temptations, and start recognizing these good-intentioned quirks for what they are: time wasters.





Staying trapped in a job you despise for eight hours a day benefits no one–least of all yourself. Take these tips from people who’ve been there, on finding your true passions and knowing when to call it quits.





Much of the reporting around wage gaps and gender-related disparity in the workplace presents a shallow picture of what’s really going on in women’s lives. A comprehensive new study digs deep into the societal issues affecting women in the workplace.





When was the last time you touched up your resume, or checked in on your close industry contacts? Come out of professional hibernation: it’s time to spring-clean your resume and networks for a fresh start.