She’s Come A Strong Way, Baby: The Ass-Kicking Evolution Of Wonder Woman

She was created in response to the lack of female characters in superhero comics. Originally called Suprema the Wonder Woman, she touched a cultural nerve as women rushed into the workforce, replacing men who’d left to fight during World War II. Soon she would be renamed simply Wonder Woman, and after that, comics about her were outselling Superman’s stories. Today, she’s the world’s most famous superheroine and a popular feminist icon.
