Ex-Apple Designer Rethinks The Bible For A Mobile World

Former Apple designer Kory Westerhold still remembers the messages that company executives preached from their Cupertino, California, pulpit—variations on “love your neighbor as yourself,” reframed in Silicon Valley’s terms.

“‘We’re so lucky to work for a company that releases products that literally change people’s lives. What we’ve done so far at Apple is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the number of things in this world that can be made better,'” senior vice president Eddy Cue said at one all-hands meeting, according to Westerhold. Then, Cue hinted at the Apple Watch, describing a product that would allow late-arriving, jet-lagged hotel guests to go straight to their rooms, bypassing the check-in desk. “‘There are millions of things around us that cause friction; you just have to be mindful of those things, and look for those things.'”

“That inspired me to look at my life in a different way,” Westerhold says. “For me, that friction was the Bible.”





Fast-forward to 2015, and Westerhold, now a product designer at Twitter, has teamed up with Aaron Martin, a design director at Yahoo and childhood friend. Today, after months of sketching and development, they released NeuBible, an elegant and radically simplified mobile app for the Bible.

Their goal, Westerhold says, was to “get rid of everything between you and scripture.”

That pursuit of “beautiful utility,” as designers like to say, stands in contrast to their less design-minded competitors. Papyrus scrolls, blazing crosses, clouds lit by divine beams of light—the App Store is chock-full of Bible apps with enough skeuomorphic, Christian-kitsch to give Jony Ive permanent nightmares. Even worse, many are riddled with design flaws, from feature-overload to poor navigation. But NeuBible stands apart, with a pared-down structure that puts the text front and center. The font choices are modern–no Italicized cursive, here–and the left-side navigation disappears from view while reading. Apart from verse numbers and chapter headings, the content is unadorned.





“After banging my head against a wall a few times, it hit me: This is just a reading experience,” Westerhold says. “I set the content aside for a while, and just tried to create the most beautiful reading experience that I could.”