Neil Young’s Insane 1982 Film “Human Highway” Takes On A New Life

Neil Young’s 1982 film Human Highway is a comedy, a hallucination, an environmental statement, and a few hundred other things that don’t have names. It received mainly poor, confused reviews when it was released, but has since become a cult favorite through shared copies of VHS copies. And now, a new, digitally remastered director’s cut by Young is in the beginnings of a festival tour with plans for a DVD release.

The film stars Young as an ultradorky auto mechanic in a town called Linear Valley, next to a nuclear power plant that is causing unknown disturbances. The assortment of characters, played by co-director Dean Stockwell, Dennis Hopper, Russ Tamblyn, Charlotte Stewart, and the members of Devo, have a variety of madcap interactions at Otto’s gas station-diner in advance of a planned town talent show, unaware that it’s Earth’s last day of existence. The lone survivor of the nuclear holocaust is Booji Boy (pronounced Boogie Boy), Devo’s rubber-baby-mask-wearing infantile spirit of de-evolution. If you’re annoyed that I just spoiled the ending, don’t be–words cannot explain or replace the experience of watching this movie, which includes a dream sequence that goes on for so long that you assume the narrative has shifted realities.

Human Highway is a glorious headscratcher for anyone with a basic familiarity with scripting and narrative, but even moreso for those who primarily think of Young as one of America’s most serious, lauded rock icons. But at a special screening of the director’s cut at this year’s South By Southwest festival in Austin, Young explained why a project like Human Highway is just as important to his creative process and output as his dozens of albums.

Neil Young Photo: courtesy Human Highway, SXSW

Human Highway was less a formally cast film than a project of friends who had known each other a long time and had a creative rapport. “I always like to be around creative people, people who can improvise and just make things up,” says Young. “You have to do other things, you can’t just do music.”

“We wrote it as we went along,” says Young, quickly corrected by actress Charlotte Stewart: “We wrote it after we went along.” Stewart says the cast would arrive each day knowing their characters, and they’d shoot based on Young and Stockwell’s rough outline. Only then would someone write down a script.

“Improvising is a great way to do things; it’s just hard to sell it in advance,” says Young. “I’ve never been able to make any money for any movie I was involved in, because I always had the script after the fact.”

Despite the initial negative reaction to Human Highway, Young says “it refuses to die. We tried to kill it a couple of times. It was never satisfying to look at it, because I knew there was more to it than we were seeing.”