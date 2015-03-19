Watch Adman And Artist Graham Fink Draw Beautiful Sketches Using Only His Eyes

Exercising what appear to be superhuman levels of concentration, veteran advertising creative Graham Fink is currently drawing pictures using nothing but his eyes.

Fink, who serves as chief creative officer at Ogilvy & Mather China, has had a long and illustrious career as an ad creative.

This week through Saturday, March 21, he can be found at Riflemaker Gallery in London, where visitors can watch him create images using “Eye-Tracking,” an infrared technology that allows Fink to draw lines on a screen by directing his eye movement.





The Eye-Tracking software, developed in China by eye-tracking analysis company Tobii, works by shining infrared light straight into the eye. Algorithms and filters allow eye movements to be instantaneously translated into lines on a screen.

A video shows Fink in action creating the eerie and rather beautiful drawings, and also demonstrating an amazing ability to stay focused.