5 Job-Boosting Skills You Can Learn In A Weekend

Need a few ideas for putting this weekend to good use–while having fun and relaxing before Monday comes again?

Try these activities that will make you feel accomplished and productive, while boosting your resume and impressing your boss.

Whether you already consider yourself the writerly type or not, try stretching yourself with a writer’s workshop or self-guided writing exercises. Getting together with others who want to improve their writing is a good networking tool, and you’ll leave feeling inspired with a few new tools to try on your own.

We’ve covered how writing exercises can change your life. They help you work through problems, put negative memories behind you, help find a sense of purpose, and picture your best self. Read on for a few world-rocking writing exercises to try this weekend. In NYC, Gotham Writers’ Workshops meet all over the city for write-ins and more formal classes; some universities also offer writing classes online for free.

We’ve seen a “non-nerd” learn to code in a day. Is it possible to learn to code in a weekend?

Becoming a skilled programmers takes many hundred hours of practice, but you can start getting the feel for very basic web design in a few hours. Whether you’re trying to optimize your website or investing in a future career, learning to read and alter HTML, JavaScript, or CSS opens up a new world of potential for your online presence.

Take a few lessons from Codecademy, Dash by General Assembly, or Coursera for free.