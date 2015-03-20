Discover The Hottest Bands From SXSW Music

Many of the digital innovators who fill downtown Austin for SXSW Interactive have gone home, but those who work in the music space are still in the thick of it–along with hundreds of bands (and brands) big and small from around the world. Now in its 29th year, SXSW Music feels infinite in its entertainment options, as day parties and nighttime showcases, as well as music-focused panels and Q&As, take over the city’s venues and convention center. Above are some photo highlights; check back throughout the weekend for more.