A Sweaty Trip Inside Bill Gates’s Mock Ebola Ward

The first few questions I was asked upon entering the mock Ebola ward at this year’s TED conference in Vancouver were a little unsettling: Was I prone to panic attacks? How about fainting? No and no, as far as I knew–but then again, I wasn’t entirely sure how I’d react after spending some time suited up in the spacesuit-like protective gear that Ebola health workers have to wear every day.

I was visiting the Suiting Up for Ebola room at the conference–a Gates Foundation-sponsored experience intended to give attendees a dose of health worker reality (Bill Gates also did a talk on preparing for future epidemics at TED this year, see more on that here). It wasn’t completely realistic; I was in a climate-controlled room, and while the Ebola personal protective equipment (PPE) is heavy, the experience was nothing like being in a sweltering Ebola ward in Sierra Leone or Liberia.

Nonetheless, health workers who had been out treating Ebola patients in the field led the simulation, and the experience was startling.

The suiting-up experience alone was intense. First, I put on a pair of stiff rubber boots, followed by surgical gloves and a large yellow suit, zipped up in the front. Next came the thick surgical mask over my face. That was right around the time when beads of sweat started forming on my forehead and my breathing became a little labored.

I then put on a plastic apron, a protective mask to go over my head, a pair of plastic goggles, and a second pair of gloves. I was nearly good to go, but had to remove my glasses since they didn’t fit under the goggles. I was about three quarters blind. “It’s more realistic that way,” explained one of the doctors. Sweat and goggle fog often make it difficult for health workers to see.

As one health worker explained, sweat can be dangerous. Once a person’s face mask becomes sopping wet, they need to get out of their suit immediately. They are essentially being waterboarded by the mask. Even when that doesn’t happen, workers often don’t stay in the ward for more than two hours, lest they get lightheaded and start to lose their full cognitive abilities.

The next step: Someone wrote my name in a Sharpie on my protective mask, since I was completely unidentifiable. Then it was time to go into the ward.