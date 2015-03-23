Why Your Feeling Of Not Having Enough Time Is A Lie

If you’ve ever felt that you had too much to do and not enough time to do it, you’ve experienced time-crunch stress–that overwhelming feeling that you’re running a race that you can’t finish.

But your stress might not be due to the number of hours in your day–it might be coming from the drama that’s playing out on your to-do list, according to a recent study published in the Journal of Marketing Research.

“At any given moment, most of us experience the feeling of not having enough time, but it’s not always true,” says Jordan Etkin, assistant professor of marketing at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and one of the authors of the study.

To determine the underlying causes of time-crunch pressure, Etkin and her colleagues conducted an experiment asking participants to list tasks that took a certain amount of time, and then envision themselves completing those tasks. Participants were then asked to imagine tasks that were in conflict with one another.

In some cases, the tasks actually competed for time, such as scheduling two things in the same time slot; in other cases, the tasks were in competition for emotional or financial reasons, such as saving for retirement or buying a nicer house now. When the participants perceived activities as being in conflict with achieving competitive goals, they experienced an increase in anxiety and felt even more pressed for time.

“It’s not always that you have more to do, but if those things seem like they’re in conflict–even when the source of the conflict is unrelated to time–you can still get the feeling of being time-constrained,” says Etkin.

But she says there are four things you can do to reduce this false sense of anxiety: